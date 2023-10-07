'We will ensure meticulous adherence to international standards'

The biggest challenge for our airport is that it is right in the heart of the city, says Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, the chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

"Passengers come to the airport with all their family members. In other countries, airports are somewhat far from the city, so flyers have to say their goodbyes at home. As a result, there is less pressure on security, and people do not have to be stopped. Even if there are a lot of people, they are allowed through. Our situation would have been the same if the airport were 50 kilometres away from the city," he said.

"The government has taken a visionary initiative to guarantee the provision of excellent service to passengers at the third terminal," he also said, adding that the government has entrusted a foreign company with the responsibility to ensure the expected service quality.

"Without this change, we would have continued to manage the service ourselves, as we did before," Rahman noted.

According to the CAAB chairman, the ground handling capacity will be conducted on the basis of public private partnership (PPP) between the Japanese company and current ground handler Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"The management will be structured in a way that allows us to achieve the desired level of service. The service must meet international standards. What do we mean by international standards? I think Dubai airport would be the perfect example," he said.

He further said that the PPP authority will determine the terms and conditions of the contract with the Japanese company.

"They are currently in the process of formulating the terms and conditions on behalf of the government. If the terms are agreeable to the Japanese company, then we expect to receive services comparable to those offered at top Asian airports like Changi or Dubai," Rahman said, adding that in this regard, they will provide an implementation plan.

"Only if we are satisfied and decide to proceed will we enter into a formal agreement with them. We will ensure meticulous adherence to international standards," the CAAB chairman said.

"In fact, we have put arrangements in place to ensure better passenger service at the first and second terminals. We have even made provisions for training sessions for representatives of every stakeholder. We have also provided training on how to behave with passengers at the airport," Rahman explained.

For this purpose, they have intensified supervision levels and are regularly holding meetings with each stakeholder. They are being trained so that they know how to properly use airport equipment and, above all, how to act when interacting with esteemed passengers.

"We will oversee supervision here on two levels. I am certain that, through this, the service here will reach international standards," he said.

Rahman says that if you take a look at the design of the new terminal and then explore the interior, you will experience a transformation in your perception.

"What is the passenger experience like at the existing terminals? They form a mental image of Dhaka Airport, which, in essence, includes long queues, waiting for hours, baggage hassle, chaos, and the usual crowd and mismanagement. It may sound unpleasant to hear, but this is the reality," he said.

The third terminal will change this passenger experience entirely because it boasts a beautiful boarding bridge, escalators for quick immigration processing and a representation of all six seasons through colours, Rahman noted.

"For sure, it is bound to change the image of the country," he added.

"Alongside service, we are also focusing on revenue generation. If our income does not at least double or triple, then sustaining operations on top of maintaining infrastructure will not be feasible.

"Our income will undoubtedly increase, especially given the significant influx of aeroplanes and passengers expected to arrive here. The number of passengers directly affects our revenue. To enhance our income, we have taken out a loan for this infrastructure. Those responsible for maintaining operations here will be entrusted with the responsibility of exploring how to increase revenue," he also said.

Rahman assured that there is little chance of fares rising due to the immense size of this facility; in fact, there is a significant possibility of fares coming down. Such a big terminal means more aircraft will come to Bangladesh. The higher the capacity, the lower the prices will be.