RFL is involved in all megaprojects, including the third terminal

There was a time when only imported components were used in various local projects. Now, various locally manufactured components are being used in megaprojects. Thanks to the use of locally made components, the capacity of local institutions has also increased. In order to supply the necessary goods for megaprojects, local companies are increasing their production capacity.

As a result, the country is attracting investments and creating more job opportunities.

The increased production capacity is also creating opportunities to meet the country's demand for products, which can play a significant role in retaining foreign currency.

RFL Group, one of the top local manufacturers in the country, has supplied its products for various megaprojects, including the Padma Bridge, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, and the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

RFL Group has supplied pipes, fittings, and a fire detection system for this project, worth approximately Tk60 crore. To ensure passenger convenience, the terminal is equipped with water supply and electric pipelines using RFL Pipe and Fittings, which are currently being used not only in America but also in other countries worldwide.

"The continuous involvement of RFL Group in various projects has made us proud. We hope that this project will bring about a fundamental change in the country's aviation sector and provide better services to passengers. Furthermore, through this project, the tourism industry is expected to make significant progress, contributing to the economic and social development of the country," said Kamruzzaman Kamal, director of marketing at PRAN-RFL Group.

Additionally, RFL's fire-fighting equipment is being used in a mega project for the first time.

"Due to its involvement in supplying and replacing the fire detection system, we have gained much experience. This experience will not only benefit megaprojects, but will also play a crucial role in fire prevention in various infrastructure projects in the future," he said.

"Currently, we are supplying products for various megaprojects through contractors. We hope that in the near future, we will be able to supply products directly in even larger quantities. RFL Group's products are highly versatile, and currently, they are being supplied regularly to 35 countries," Kamal also said.

Now, various locally manufactured components are being used in megaprojects, he added.