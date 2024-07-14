Regulatory body needed to oversee elevator safety amid rising installations

What is the current state of the lift industry in Bangladesh?

The lift market in Bangladesh is still primarily import-based. Walton has started a factory but still imports certain components. Many local factories, especially in Old Dhaka, manufacture lift bodies and assemble lifts using imported controllers and motors, but these often raise questions about standards.

The lift market is highly competitive though, with approximately 400-500 companies supplying lifts in the country.

Actually a large number of companies are here, as there is no regulatory body. So anyone can import lift by merely taking an import licence.

So customers should thoroughly research the brand and provider before purchasing a lift.

What is Schindler's market position?

Schindler is a global company with a presence on all continents. As a trusted global brand and elevator manufacturer for around 150 years, Schindler makes high-end products. We do not have that many customers as our elevators are used mostly in corporate houses, markets and large apartments or projects.

It is worth mentioning that we have supplied Schindler lifts to three high-rise buildings in Bangladesh.

How do you ensure quality and safety?

Every Schindler lift undergoes inspection and certification as per the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC).

Although there is no regulatory body to ensure compliance, we conduct 100% inspections before handing over any lift, prioritising safety without compromise.

However, there are two to three government-certified inspection bodies, but their accuracy is questionable. So we do it ourselves to ensure utmost safety to our clients.

Schindler has also introduced the Internet of Elevators and Escalators (IoEE) system to enhance safety.

In this system, several sensors, including mechanical sensors, will continuously monitor the lift's health and relay data to users via the 'Schindler Ahead' mobile application and the company's central control room.

This real-time monitoring will ensure that any issues are promptly identified and addressed, significantly improving safety and reducing the risk of malfunctions.

This system is available in all developed countries, and even India. Now we are trying to initiate in Bangladesh. We are in discussions with relevant bodies in Bangladesh to get approval for this system.

What about after-sales maintenance?

We provide an annual maintenance contract (AMC) for one year after installation, which is renewable yearly.

Besides this, Schindler offers two types of maintenance contracts: reactive and comprehensive.

In the reactive contract, we provide mechanics to support while needed.

The comprehensive contract, which includes preventive actions, is more costly and usually preferred by offices and hospitals.

How energy efficient are Schindler lifts?

Schindler lifts save around 40-50% energy through the regenerative motor drive. This technology enables significant long-term savings.

The regenerative motor drive allows Schindler elevators to recover energy during operation, which is then fed back into the building's power grid.

This innovative approach ensures that energy is not wasted, making Schindler elevators highly efficient. Additionally, these elevators automatically enter sleep mode during periods of inactivity, such as at night or during off-peak hours, further reducing energy consumption.

What challenges is the elevator industry facing in Bangladesh?

We need a regulatory body to oversee the industry. Currently, anyone with an import licence can supply lifts, leading to around 4,000-5,000 lifts being installed yearly without proper oversight.

If a regulatory body were to inspect lifts building by building, they would find around 95% of them are not usable due to safety issues. The rapid increase in lift installations calls for urgent regulatory intervention to ensure safety and standards.

The government should also reconsider the rising import duties on elevators. High import duties make elevators more expensive for customers.

So sometimes it forces the customers to buy a low-cost product, overlooking safety. It also impacts our sales.

Furthermore, more players should start manufacturing lifts locally as we need diversity in exports.