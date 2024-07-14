Property Lifts: Elevating the standards of locally manufactured elevators

Property Lifts' journey from importing world-class lifts to crafting their own high-performance lift is a testament to their commitment to self-reliance.

Every lift they create is a masterpiece, meticulously engineered to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability and at the same time, you will find the heart of excellence at Property Lifts' cutting-edge manufacturing facility.

Since its inception in 1988, Property Lifts has risen to the pinnacle of the lift industry in Bangladesh. What began as an endeavour to import high-quality lifts from around the globe has transformed into a remarkable journey of innovation, quality, and self-reliance.

Today, Property Lifts stands proud as the exclusive distributor of renowned global brands like KONE from Finland, SRH from Germany and China and MP from Spain.

In a significant milestone, the year 2020 marked the beginning of Property Lifts' venture into manufacturing lifts under its own brand.

Drawing upon years of experience collaborating with leading lift companies, Property Lifts established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to delivering superior performance and reliability in every lift they produce.

The backbone of Property Lifts' success is its team of highly skilled and experienced professionals.

From installation and commissioning to maintenance, the team prioritises safety and adheres to the rigorous European Safety Standard, EN-81. This dedication ensures the well-being of clients and the protection of their properties.

A journey of growth and expansion

"The journey began with the installation of lifts in high-rise buildings developed by Property Development Limited (PDL) from 1988," shared Md Moynul Islam, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Property Lifts.

Landmark projects like Property Heights and Property Paragon marked the beginning of Property Lifts' mission to elevate standards in the vertical transportation sector.

Five years ago, Property Lifts took a monumental step by initiating local manufacturing at their Danga Industrial Park (DIP) in Narsingdi. This state-of-the-art facility adheres to world-class safety standards, producing lifts that comply with both European and Asian regulations.

As the population of Bangladesh continues to grow, so does the demand for vertical structures and, consequently, lifts. The ability to manufacture these essential products locally is crucial for the country's advancement.

"For any product of RFL, including lifts, we aim to produce world-class products that meet international compliance, so that we can export after meeting local needs," said Moynul.

Unmatched service response: 24/7 lift servicing within 30 minutes

"At Property Lifts, we understand that every minute counts. That's why we offer an unparalleled commitment to our clients with our 24/7 lift servicing, ensuring that our expert technicians arrive within just 30 minutes of your call. You can experience peace of mind knowing that reliable support is always just a phone call away, any time of day or night," shared the COO of Property Lifts.

The company has around 10,000 lifts in the market, with over 7,000 lifts under their service agreements.

Embracing innovation and sustainability

Property Lifts is also at the forefront of technological innovation, with the aim to integrate AI and machine learning in the future. The company is currently testing a project at BRAC University where lifts give automatic signals before anything goes wrong.

"Although it is still in the testing phase, we are investing heavily in research and development, dedicating 10% of our total revenue to R&D," Moynul also added.

With a strong focus on climate change and sustainability, Property Lifts ensures that their factories are equipped with standard Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

"By switching from geared motors to gearless motors and inverter systems, we have reduced energy consumption by 60%, this innovation coupled with local manufacturing broadens customers' accessibility by reducing costs by 40% compared to imported lifts," explained Moynul.

Advocating for industry standards and government support

Property Lifts urges the government to support their mission by easing LC processes and stabilising dollar prices for raw material purchases.

They also advocate for the establishment of a central regulatory board, similar to those in other countries, to ensure that only high-quality, safe products enter the market.

Global ambitions

"We are exploring opportunities to expand our market reach beyond Bangladesh. Currently, we are in the process of establishing strategic partnerships with international distributors and targeting markets in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

"Our focus remains on delivering the same high-quality, customised lift solutions that have been the cornerstone of our success in Bangladesh. We believe our local manufacturing capabilities will provide us with a competitive edge in these new markets." said R N Paul, managing director of RFL Group.