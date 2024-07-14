More companies needed to meet upcoming lift demand

Walton has been making its own elevators since 2018, making it a leader in the manufacturing sector. What is the state of local lift manufacturing in Bangladesh at present? How has the response been for lifts manufactured by Walton?

Walton has been producing world class elevators locally, maintaining European standards in terms of design, production, installation and services. The key feature of our lifts is safety. Walton maintains 100% safety standards. So, basically there is no difference between what Walton produces locally and foreign elevators.

In fact, seeing the rapid growth of Walton in the lift manufacturing sector, some other companies are also planning to enter this industry soon.

What do you think must be done to reduce the import dependency and move towards more local assembling and manufacturing? Do you think the local industry can scale up and upskill itself for exports at some point in the future?

The upcoming market demand for elevators in Bangladesh is so big that a handful of companies cannot serve this. That is why more and more companies should enter this industry at the manufacturing level.

Government regulations regarding elevator safety standards at every phase, especially in new installations and maintenance, must be developed through a proper regulatory authority. Besides imposing CD/SD/VAT at the import phase to encourage more local investment can be a good move.

We are hopeful for the international market after the successful operation of our dedicated lift testing tower.

How many elevators has Walton supplied so far? In which building did you install your first elevator? What are some of your most notable projects in Bangladesh?

Walton has supplied more than 1,500 elevators throughout the country, though our first elevator was a 300kg passenger lift at Uttara.

Bangladesh Secretariat, Naval Headquarters, BGB Headquarters, cantonments all over Bangladesh, BPATC, Daffodil University, Uttara University, Abahani Sports Complex, Khulna University, Chittagong Metropolitan Hospital, GPH Ishpat Factory and many more are now regular users of Walton lifts.

What role would you say elevators play in enhancing urban mobility of fast growing cities like Dhaka?

Elevators play a vital role in enhancing urban mobility, especially in fast-growing cities like Dhaka, considering vertical growth and space efficiency, accessibility and inclusivity and reducing overcrowding. Elevators are indispensable for navigating tall buildings, maximising space, and creating accessible, efficient urban environments.

What sets Walton's elevators apart from those of other brands in the market?

Walton is the first local manufacturer of world class elevators whereas all other brands in the market are import dependent. This is the main difference with others. Besides shortest delivery lead time, dedicated quality installation team and countrywide quickest after sales service make us unique and trustworthy to customers.

What are the biggest challenges currently facing the elevator industry?

Having no government regulatory authority is the main challenge to ensuring proper safety standards at the product, installation and service levels in Bangladesh right now. There are so many elevator suppliers without a skilled workforce and necessary safety components who are supplying and installing lifts.