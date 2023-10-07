A massive relief for air passengers

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) has been marred by issues such as luggage collection hassles and the discourteous behaviour of airport staff, dampening the spirits of numerous returning passengers, including migrant workers.

However, with the inauguration of Terminal 3 at HSIA, the problems of subpar luggage delivery, theft of valuables from baggage, harassment and mistreatment under the guise of analogue security screenings are poised to be eradicated through the implementation of a world-class ground handling system, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Airline lounges, dayrooms, movie lounges, play-zone for children, and food courts will cater to passengers' needs and comfort.

"Sixteen specially designed conveyor belts will facilitate the movement of luggage. Even in the absence of passengers, the luggage will be automatically transferred from the belt to the adjacent waiting zone at predefined intervals. Passengers can then conveniently retrieve their luggage using modern trolleys," said CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman.

"There'd be no need to open the luggages. If there are any suspicions in various locations, an automatic vector scan will be performed, eliminating the need for any physical tampering," he added.

"There's a stunning boarding bridge, swift escalators for immigration, and a palette of six seasonal colours. We have a state-of-the-art e-gate and a meticulously organised queue fence at immigration that prevents rear passengers from bypassing those in front," he explained.

In the meantime, the multimodal connectivity will provide passengers with improved and accessible transportation options to and from the airport. He emphasised that the ongoing construction of underground tunnels and flyovers, granting seamless access to various ground transportation modes such as the metro rail and Dhaka Elevated Expressway, will significantly elevate the travel experience.

"In addition, for the convenience of Haj pilgrims, a dedicated tunnel will directly link the Haj camp and the railway station to the airport. This project has been entrusted to the Army," said Mafidur Rahman.

"We can guarantee that the ground handling operations at the third terminal will maintain the same level of reliability and safety as those at any other prominent airport worldwide. We are committed to preventing common issues such as planes coming to a standstill due to the absence of tractors or key-related delays, and belts not operating at the designated times," said the CAAB Chairman.

He mentioned that the government has made a significant decision to ensure we can deliver excellent service to the increasing number of passengers. This entails engaging a foreign company to guarantee the expected level of service. "Without this change, we would have continued to handle the service responsibilities internally, as we did in the past."

However, he said that the ground handling capacity would be conducted on the basis of public private partnership.

The CAAB Chairman mentioned that they are actively preparing a skilled workforce through comprehensive training programs in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The three-story terminal building will feature a basement parking facility accommodating 1,230 vehicles, with the ground floor dedicated to luggage handling. The second floor will be elegantly designed as a transit passenger lounge. In contrast, the top floor will house various facilities, including immigration, the boarding centre, boarding bridges, arrival services, a security centre and Covid-19 and health facilities.

Terminal 3 will have 115 check-in counters, 64 departure and 64 arrival immigration desks, 27 baggage scanning machines, 11 body scanning machines, 12 boarding bridges and 16 baggage carousels.

When questioned about the amenities available for passengers within the airport, the Chairman explained that similar to Singapore's Changi Airport, where passengers can comfortably spend their time during layovers or missed flights, they have provided various facilities to enhance the passenger experience. These include restrooms, temporary entertainment options, spas, lounges, bars, restaurants and various other entertainment facilities, all of which can also be found in the third terminal.

"A passenger can make the most of their time right here at the airport if they desire. We have a wide range of facilities featuring some of the world's top brands," he added.

He also highlighted that for those seeking additional comfort and convenience, a luxurious star hotel is located just minutes away, soon to be opened. It will also feature amenities like accessible ramps, facilities for impaired individuals, a dedicated breastfeeding centre and a prayer room.

Furthermore, there will be a newly constructed 63,000 square metre import and export cargo complex and a 5.42 lakh square metre apron capable of accommodating 37 aircraft, among other additions.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the under-construction import-export cargo complex at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will incorporate an automated system, and feasibility studies are underway to develop three new sheds. Additionally, an exportable agricultural produce scanning machine has been installed at the airport, and efforts are underway to widen the road adjacent to the export cargo area.

HSIA's two terminals currently handle approximately 150 flights from 33 different airlines, catering to approximately 25,000 to 30,000 passengers daily. After the third terminal becomes fully operational, daily flight operations capacity of the airport is expected to triple.

The airport manages around 1.6 crore luggage annually, serving approximately 80 lakh passengers utilising eight carousels across the two international terminals. In essence, it is already operating at total capacity.