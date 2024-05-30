How science made Bangladesh world’s 3rd inland fish producer

Once reliant on open water bodies, Bangladesh now depends heavily on farmed fish from enclosed water bodies. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Among the fish commonly consumed by people with limited incomes, pangas is particularly notable. This fish is extensively farmed in Bangladesh, playing a significant role in the country's nutritional security. Annual production of pangas through farming has now reached 4 lakh tonnes.

Researchers say panagas fish was introduced to Bangladesh from Thailand in the early '90s. Given the favourable climate, farming began locally. However, initially, there was no local production of juvenile fish, so farmers had to rely on imports, which limited the scale of farming.

By the early 2000s, hatcheries began producing juvenile fish locally, leading to a significant expansion in pangas farming.

According to the Yearbook of Fisheries Statistics of Bangladesh 2021-22, the country produces 21.66 lakh tonnes of fish in various ponds. The total fish production across the country was 47.59 lakh tonnes, meaning almost half of the fish supply comes from aquaculture.

Specifically, pangas production in ponds amounted to 3.95 lakh tonnes, accounting for 18.26% of pond-produced fish.

Tilapia ranks second in farmed fish production in Bangladesh, with an output of 3.29 lakh tonnes, making up 15.20% of the total farmed fish production.

This fish was also first introduced to Bangladesh from Thailand. Commercial farming of tilapia began in the '80s following experimental farming and research. Due to its fast growth and profitability, tilapia farming gradually spread across the country.

Researchers involved in tilapia farming say significant expansion began nationwide after hatcheries started producing juvenile tilapia in 2000.

According to the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, the currently farmed variety of tilapia is the 13th generation, developed through research. Farmers cultivating this generation of tilapia achieve 62% higher yields compared to the original variety. The 1kg to 1.5kg tilapia found in markets is also a result of scientific research.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that Bangladesh now ranks fourth in the world for tilapia production.

ABM Shamsul Alam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Tilapia Foundation and owner of Agro 3 Fish Hatchery and Culture Firm, told TBS that during 2005-06, tilapia farming spread widely across the country.

"This expansion was possible because hatcheries were producing fingerlings at that time. Now, tilapia plays a significant role in ensuring fish availability," he said.

Researchers have also developed many small fish varieties for commercial production in laboratories. In 2008-09, small fish production was over 60,000 tonnes, which has now exceeded 2.5 lakh tonnes. Improved breeding techniques have increased the production of various fish like pabda, koi, and tengra, making them more available due to farming efforts.

Anuradha Bhadra, principal scientific officer, and station chief of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, told TBS that commercial fish farming has been crucial in ensuring fish availability. Tilapia, pangas and koi have significantly transformed fish farming in the country.

"This success is entirely due to our continuous research. Persistent research has led to remarkable success in fish farming," she added.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh now ranks fifth in the world for fish harvesting and production from enclosed water bodies.

According to the Fisheries Research Institute and the Department of Fisheries, there were only 60-65 hatcheries producing fingerlings in the 1990s. Today, that number has increased to 977, with 874 privately owned.

This growth is largely due to research. Since independence, researchers have developed 83 fish varieties and breeding and farming technologies, now used by fish farms and hatcheries.

The Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute was established in 1984 to support research. Once reliant on open water bodies, Bangladesh now depends heavily on farmed fish from enclosed water bodies. Through farming, various species, including small fish, rohu, koi, and pabda, have been saved from decline and their farming techniques disseminated among farmers. The institute has developed breeding and farming techniques for 40 endangered fish species.

For example, the new rohu variety developed by the institute produces 20.12% more than traditional varieties. Similarly, a new koi variety produces 12% more, and a new rajputi variety yields 35% more. These advancements significantly boost fish production.

Bangladesh has also improved hilsa fishing through specific measures. During the main breeding season, hilsa fishing is banned, and there are periods when catching young hilsa (jatka) is prohibited. The government supports fishermen with food aid during these bans and enforces strict monitoring. Hilsa accounts for 12% of Bangladesh's total fish production, increasing from 3.4 lakh tonnes in 2010-11 to 5.67 lakh tonnes now.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's "The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022" report states that Bangladesh ranks first among 11 countries in hilsa production.

Bangladesh also ranks third globally in inland open-water fish production, fifth in farmed fish production in enclosed water bodies, eighth in marine fish capture, fourth in tilapia production, and third in Asia for tilapia.