Commitment to quality is the key to Bengal Meat’s success

Bengal Meat started its journey with the vision to be a safe source of healthy protein for a healthier Bangladesh. How much of that vision has been fulfilled so far?

Bengal Meat embarked on its journey in 2006 with the vision of providing a safe and healthy protein for a healthier Bangladesh. Over the years, we have established it as a trusted brand known for its quality meat.

A significant number of quality-conscious and health-conscious individuals have become loyal to this brand. Additionally, Bengal Meat has introduced international culinary standards to the industry. Throughout these years, no other company has matched our standards in maintaining an international cold chain system and delivering safe, intact protein.

Looking ahead, we hope that even more people will turn to Bengal Meat as their primary source of healthy protein.

How does Bengal Meat ensure the quality and standard of its products?

Bengal Meat is synonymous with "safe meat", but ensuring the quality and standard of our meat involves several critical steps.

Firstly, the quality of the cattle, including its feed and vaccination, is meticulously managed. Bengal Meat conducts anti mortem inspections of the cattle before slaughter.

The slaughtering process is halal and performed under the supervision of an Islamic Foundation representative. Following this, the meat undergoes processing that adheres to international standards.

Finally, Bengal Meat maintains an international standard cold chain system, which preserves the nutrition and taste of the meat.

Can you elaborate on the distribution and sales network of Bengal Meat?

Bengal Meat has a distribution and sales network that extends to Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet, with a partial presence in Khulna and Bogura. The brand operates its own gourmet butcher shops, express shops, and shop-in-shop locations. Additionally, our frozen products, primarily snacks, are available in modern trade outlets.

Bengal Meat prioritises quality expansion and marketing, ensuring they can reliably serve their customers before venturing into new areas. While both physical outlets and digital marketing are important, the focus remains on maintaining high standards in customer service and product quality.

How are farmers benefiting from Bengal Meat's contract farming?

Bengal Meat's contract farming provides significant benefits to local farmers. The company imparts valuable knowledge on proper cattle rearing, feed management, and vaccination. Bengal Meat's veterinarians regularly visit the farmers to offer guidance and support in these areas.

Additionally, Bengal Meat provides financial assistance to help farmers purchase cattle, alleviating their concerns about selling the livestock. Farmers not only have a guaranteed buyer in Bengal Meat but also sell their cattle at a profit, thereby gaining financial benefits.

What is the magic behind Bengal's Meat success and fame?

The secret behind Bengal Meat's success and fame lies in its unwavering commitment to quality. This dedication encompasses every aspect of their operations, including their products, people, and processes.

By maintaining stringent standards and consistently delivering high-quality meat, Bengal Meat has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable brand.