A chicken a day: Affordable protein for the masses

The country's poultry industry took flight in the early 1980s when Biman Bangladesh Airlines, needing to raise chickens for its catering services, introduced broiler chicks from abroad. These birds thrived in the local climate, prompting individuals to acquire chicks from Biman and start small-scale poultry farming.

Soonafter, a company called Eggs and Hens Limited became the first to commercially produce poultry in the country.

Due to its rapid growth to maturity (4-6 weeks) and low production costs, poultry farming gradually gained popularity.

Today, not only has poultry meat become readily available at the marginal level, but corporate entities with investments worth billions of taka are working with export targets in mind, according to industry insiders.

Analysts attribute the industry's current state to a combination of government and non-government initiatives. In the early stages, various NGOs promoted poultry farming as a poverty alleviation model. Among these, Brac, in 1983, encouraged poor farmers to establish poultry farms under their Rural Poultry Model Project.

This trend continued, and poultry production grew rapidly in the 2000s. Poultry farms emerged as a source of employment in the shrinking job market.

Large institutional entrepreneurs, along with rural entrepreneurs, also invested in poultry. To meet the demand for chicks during that period, various organisations established hatcheries to produce chicks domestically.

The 2000s witnessed a significant surge in both domestic and foreign investments in the poultry sector of Bangladesh. Major private companies, including Kazi Farms, Aftab, CP, Paragon, and Nourish, expanded their production during this period.

As the initiative spread throughout the country, the government also provided various policy supports and created avenues for investment. Consequently, the country now produces more chicks than can be consumed domestically.

Furthermore, the feed industry has emerged in the backward linkage. And veterinary medicine manufacturing companies have also been established, meeting most of the demand for these products domestically.

Data from the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) indicates that meat production has now reached 87 lakh tonnes, with poultry contributing nearly 50%.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's statistics and DLS data, the annual growth rates for the poultry sector in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s were 5.53%, 4.33%, and 7.79%, respectively. While poultry production increased in the 1990s, growth was comparatively slower.

According to the Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council, total investment in the country's poultry sector currently stands at around Tk40,000 crore, directly and indirectly employing approximately 60 lakh people.

The expansion of the poultry industry has led to the easy availability of two forms of protein: meat and eggs. Nearly all the demand for eggs is met by this sector. Broiler chicken fulfils the needs of low and mid-income people. Wealthy individuals are also fond of various dishes made from processed chicken.

M Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, said that large investment corporations are now working with marginal farmers in the country as a source of easily accessible protein.

Some companies are now engaged in the entire poultry value chain, from feed production and chick rearing to chicken and egg production and processing.

People are consuming meat and processed foods according to their preferences and affordability.

However, regarding exports, he said, "Countries with bird flu in their poultry cannot export under the World Organization for Animal Health. However, many countries are implementing regional zoning for poultry exports. We have been repeatedly telling the government about this type of zoning. But we are not getting much support."

Research has introduced new chicken varieties, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute has developed Colour Bird chickens, Sonali chickens, and other breeds derived from broilers, which have gained popularity.

Sonali and Colour Bird chickens are now being used as alternatives to indigenous chickens and are being produced commercially on a large scale.

DLS data shows that Bangladesh currently produces 4-4.5 crore eggs daily and over 10,000 tonnes of broiler meat.

According to the DLS, the global standard for annual egg consumption per person is 104 eggs, while the current availability in Bangladesh is 134 eggs. Similarly, the recommended daily intake of meat per person is 120 grams, with an availability of 137 grams, largely attributed to the poultry sector's contribution.

Beef prices in Bangladesh currently range between Tk760-800 per kg, making it inaccessible for many low-income individuals. These consumers rely heavily on broiler meat and eggs, with broiler chicken prices remaining between Tk180-220 per kg throughout the year.

Dr Nathuram Sarker, former director general of the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, underscored the significant growth in the livestock rearing sector since the introduction of artificial insemination, which has helped meet the demand for milk and meat. The growth has also led to broilers and eggs becoming indispensable components of the daily diets of ordinary people.

Researchers are continuously working on developing improved chicken varieties, including the colour bird variety. The Livestock Research Institute has also played a crucial role in expanding poultry production across the country.

