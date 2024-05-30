Cattle breeders seek sustainable solutions

The livestock sector in Bangladesh has seen significant growth over the past decade, with the current per capita availability of meat at 137g per day and 134 eggs per year, surpassing the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) recommendations of 120g of meat and 104 eggs annually.

However, nutrition experts stress the need for better breeds and reduced production costs to keep pace with population growth.

Livestock entrepreneurs attribute the rising costs of poultry and animal feed to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which have increased the reliance on imports and production costs.

As a result, Bangladesh cannot fully benefit from its increased production. Reducing production costs could help control the domestic market and open opportunities for exporting eggs and meat.

Data from the Livestock Department shows that over the past five years, milk production has grown by an average of 9% per year, while meat and egg production has increased by 4% and 7.3%, respectively.

By 2028, milk production could rise by 40-45%, with meat and egg production expected to grow by 16% and 37%.

Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), noted that while many new entrepreneurs have entered the sector, the high cost of animal feed has forced many to shut down their farms at a loss.

"If feed prices decrease, the livestock sector will grow faster. This sector holds great promise for Bangladesh. Once dependent on other countries, we have become self-sufficient in just 4-5 years. With government support, we could also start exporting livestock products," he said.

The World Health Organization recommends a daily intake of 250g of milk and dairy products per person. Currently, milk availability in Bangladesh is 137g per capita per day, with a significant portion being imported.

Nutrition experts advocate for increasing milk production by at least 15% annually to meet domestic demand.

Dr FH Ansarey, managing director of ACI Agrolink, said, "By 2030, we should focus on increasing domestic production and sustainable practices. We still have to import a lot of milk. Milk production should be increased by at least 15% annually."

He suggested that adopting improved cattle breeds could significantly boost milk and meat production while reducing costs.

FAO says that poultry and beef production could increase by 15% and 10% respectively by 2032. Experts believe that the livestock sector should be given priority by the government now in order to increase production in line with global trends.

There is also a demand for halal meat in Muslim countries, but Bangladesh struggles in the international market due to high production costs.

Bengal Meat exports a small amount to some Middle Eastern countries.

Bengal Meat CEO AFM Asif said, "Improving cattle breeds is essential for reducing production costs. With limited land, we need to focus on increasing productivity scientifically.

"While developed countries use genetic engineering in farming, our methods are still traditional and need to change."

"Subsidies are needed for animal feed production, even for export purposes. Prioritising this sector will help it grow. Additionally, implementing traceability and zoning will improve export capabilities over time," he added.