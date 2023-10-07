Biman invests Tk1,000 crore to increase ground handling capacity for third terminal operation

Biman Bangladesh has invested Tk1,000 crore to expand its ground handling capacity and enhance service quality, particularly focusing on the third terminal extension at Dhaka airport.

In an interview with The Business Standard, Shafiul Azim, the managing director of the national carrier, outlined Biman's preparations for the increased passenger capacity expected with the operation of the third terminal. He mentioned that the company's revenue has already reached $1 billion or Tk10,000 crore, with a significant portion attributed to ground handling services. Biman has set ambitious goals to serve more passengers, having already welcomed 30 lakh passengers into its fold.

You are currently providing ground handling services at the airport. With the government considering the involvement of multiple companies, both domestic and international, in the new third terminal, aiming to boost competition and improve services, how is Biman preparing for this increased competition?

Traditionally, the responsibility for ground handling services is entrusted to the national airline by most countries, and Bangladesh has followed this practice for the past 52 years. We are excited about the upcoming third terminal, as it will significantly expand the airport's capabilities, introducing new dimensions that were absent in the previous facility. This expansion will create opportunities for us to provide our services.

Simultaneously, we have been procuring new equipment, with many already in our possession. We are in the process of acquiring machinery worth Tk500-Tk700 crores, which will be integrated into our operations shortly. Additionally, we have bolstered our workforce by hiring and training new staff extensively. These employees are well-prepared, having obtained certifications from various reputable organisations. Furthermore, we have an ongoing partnership with Japan to further enhance their skills. This effort is aimed at elevating the quality of our ground-handling services.

As we continue to improve the quality of our services, we expect to adopt best practices from other countries, further enhancing our offerings. Consequently, this will contribute to the growth and success of Biman, ushering in an entirely new dimension to the in-flight service and overall passenger experience.

There have been complaints about our current capacity. Do you have confidence in your ability to provide full support for the third terminal once it becomes operational?

The quality of ground services is intrinsically linked to the airport's facilities. Factors like boarding bridges, luggage belts, and parking, which are under the purview of the airport, are integral components of these services. When these facilities are well-maintained and efficient, it naturally enhances the quality of our services.

We are presently handling an average of 172 domestic and international flights around the clock. It's worth noting that we have successfully managed this volume without major complaints. However, with the new terminal projected to increase the number of flights by 20% to 30%, we are proactively expanding our capacity.

Furthermore, we know that our new terminal's facilities are expanding, but it's essential to remember that we have only one runway. Consequently, we must align our capacity with the number of flights that can be accommodated safely. We currently face no difficulties in providing services, and we continue to enhance our capabilities.

For instance, we have achieved quicker luggage handling times than the international standard. The first bag arrives within eighteen minutes, and the last one within fifty-eight minutes. If any issues arise due to luggage belts or technical problems, it's beyond our control, but such occurrences have been minimal. We greatly appreciate the cooperation of Civil Aviation, and we operate collaboratively as a team.

In addition, as we expand our boarding bridges, hangar space, and parking facilities, it will become even more seamless for us to provide these services efficiently.

Do you have any significant investment plans aligned with these strategies?

As I mentioned earlier, we have already invested over Tk500 crore in equipment in recent years, and an additional Tk500 crore worth of investments is currently in progress, with shipments underway. Besides, we also made an investment in our training project in collaboration with Japan.

It's important to note that the services we offer to other airlines here are often not reciprocated with the same level of service when we operate abroad, which sounds odd but a reality we face. Overall, it's clear that our progress is becoming increasingly evident, and we are committed to continuous improvement. We are actively exploring ways to further enhance our operations.