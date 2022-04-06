'When his father died, Pant came back after cremation to play and scored runs'

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:14 pm

Related News

'When his father died, Pant came back after cremation to play and scored runs'

It was in 2017 that Rishabh lost his father, Rajendra Pant to a cardiac arrest and two days later, he scored an emotional half-century for Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils). 

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:14 pm
&#039;When his father died, Pant came back after cremation to play and scored runs&#039;

The story of Virat Kohli turning up to play a match-saving knock for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy a day after his father's death is one of the most courageous events ever in Indian cricket. But did you know that Rishabh Pant showed equally great strength and grit when he was struck with a similar tragedy?

Devender Sharma, the assistant to veteran Indian cricket coach Tarak Sinha, who played a huge role in giving India cricket the genius of Pant, recalled an instance when Pant, while dealing with the tragic loss of his father, gathered the courage to play an IPL match and bailed his team out of trouble.

Sinha, a renowned coach in the domestic cricket circuit, ran the Sonnet Cricket Club in Delhi, where Pant's cricketing roots lie. Last November, Pant was struck with the grief of losing his coach. "It was like losing my father all over again," he had said. Devender recalled how the news of Sinha's passing hit Pant hard but being mentally strong saw him through the setback.

"When news of Ustaad ji being diagnosed with cancer first came, he was very disturbed. We even sent sir's reports to him when he was in England. The doctor told Rishabh that it was best that sir get treated in Delhi or Jaipur. He was shattered when sir died; we all thought sir would fight it out. [But Pant] is mentally strong - even when his father died, he came back two days after the cremation to play an IPL game and scored runs," Devender was quoted as saying by The Week.

It was in 2017 that Rishabh lost his father, Rajendra Pant to a cardiac arrest and two days later, he scored an emotional half-century for Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils). 

Pant had penned an emotional post on his Instagram handle, which read: "He loved me for who I was and accepted me for who I was striving to become. Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in heaven dad, I know you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my dad. I will always love and miss you until we meet again."

Cricket

Rishabh Pant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

3h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

4h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

17h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

17h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

17h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?