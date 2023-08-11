Ten Hag happy to have Hojlund over Kane

Sports

AFP
11 August, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:55 pm

Related News

Ten Hag happy to have Hojlund over Kane

Ten Hag has also added goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount to his squad, but United have long been in need of a striker.

AFP
11 August, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted Friday he had no regrets about bringing Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford instead of Bayern Munich-bound Harry Kane.

Ten Hag has also added goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount to his squad, but United have long been in need of a striker.

United decided to opt for a player of potential rather than a proven talent in Atalanta's Hojlund.

"First of all we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice," Ten Hag said of the Denmark international during a news conference on Friday.

"(Kane) is a great striker. That's clear, he's really a goal maker and apart from that he has all the conditions and abilities that you want to see in a striker.

"It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely."

The Dutchman was coy when asked if United were serious contenders to sign Kane, who could now move to German giants Bayern in a move worth £120 million ($153 million, 139 million euros) in total.

"I don't think that I have to go into that discussion or to give an opinion about that," said Ten Hag. "We are professional. The processes we do are really careful, we consider a lot of things.

"But finally we make decisions and we don't take decisions overnight. There's a strategy behind every decision and we are happy with the squad we have now."

Hojlund, 20, arrived at Old Trafford for an initial fee of £64 million that could rise to £72 million with add-ons, signing a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

But his competitive United debut is set to be delayed by a back problem, although Ten Hag stressed it was not a major injury.

"He had a small issue," the United manager said. "He's not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so now we have to train him.

"The prognosis is difficult always to say but we are confident and we are positive."

Hojlund will miss Monday's Premier League opener against Wolves, with Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo also out.

Football

Erik ten Hag / Rasmus Hojlund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

52m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

57m | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

15h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges