Slot expects to see sacked Ten Hag at 'a big club again'

Sports

AFP
29 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:45 pm

Related News

Slot expects to see sacked Ten Hag at 'a big club again'

Slot's side had piled the pressure on fellow Dutch manager Ten Hag with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in September.

AFP
29 October, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Slot expects to see sacked Ten Hag at &#039;a big club again&#039;

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insisted Tuesday that Erik ten Hag will be back at "a big club again" despite being sacked by Manchester United.

Ten Hag's two-year reign as United manager ended on Monday, with the fallen English giants a lowly 14th in the table following last weekend's 2-1 loss away to West Ham -- his final game in charge.

But despite the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and United, the Reds boss -- in his first season in the Anfield hotseat after succeeding Jurgen Klopp -- was sympathetic when asked to comment about Ten Hag during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's League Cup tie away to Brighton.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He's a Dutch manager which makes it even harder for me," said Slot, 46. "Thoughts are with him. We are all in this job so we know it can happen.

"I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it. For him, it's, of course, a pity. But we also know how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies (the League Cup and FA Cup) over here.

"I think we'll see him at a big club again."

Ten Hag helped United deny Premier League champions Manchester City a domestic double with a shock FA Cup final win over their local rivals at Wembley in May.

"I feel very sorry for him, it's one of the best jobs in football," said City manager Pep Guardiola of Ten Hag. "There's only us, it's not teachers or architects or something like that.

"I wish him all the best and he will come back stronger. If the results aren't good enough, you get sacked. No one is different, myself included."

Football

Erik ten Hag / Arne Slot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

3d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

United States: The process by which the president is elected, not by popular vote

2h | Videos
About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

About 15 crore worth of fake stamps recovered

6h | Videos
Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

Iran will use all its capabilities in response to Israel's attack

7h | Videos
Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

Railway tickets are blacked by the officials

7h | Videos