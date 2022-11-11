Spain's 26-man World Cup squad announced as Sergio Ramos and Thiago snubbed

Spain boss Luis Enrique has named his 26-man squad for the World Cup, with no place for Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos or Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara.

Former Real Madrid defender Ramos, 36, was part of the Spain squad which won the World Cup in 2010, and had been hoping to make an appearance at his fifth tournament, but has missed the trip to Qatar despite pleading with Enrique to select him.

"Everyone knows what playing for Spain means to me," Ramos said last week.

"I feel good, I'm available, but it's a decision that doesn't depend on me, it depends on the coach.

"I respect him a lot. I can only continue playing and waiting. I hope to have the opportunity to participate in a new World Cup."

Enrique rejected those pleas though, and has named a largely young group for the tournament.

Speaking after revealing his squad, Enrique said: "I'm not going to change to get to the World Cup. This is Luis Enrique's team. We're not going to die of fear. There's no doubt about what you're going to see in Spain.

"These are our qualities. Then the result, it is impossible to predict. It is the vision that we will see in Qatar and it is practically impossible to predict if that will be enough for us."

Liverpool star Thiago also misses out having suffered fitness issues this season, while Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is also not included.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea hadn't even been included in Spain's provisional squad, but Brighton's Robert Sanchez and Brentford's David Raya will head to Qatar.

Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Rodri, and Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta are in the squad, with forwards Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata, formerly of City and Chelsea respectively, also included.

Young Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been included by Enrique, while Athletic Bilbao's 20-year-old forward Nico Williams is also in.

On Fati, who has suffered injuries this season, Enrique said: "It has been one of the doubts until the last minute. We bet on him before others.

"Ansu's level is unquestionable. He has gone through a difficult process. I had doubts until the last second. The illusion that I have has influenced in recovering the best Ansu.

"Is he close? Yes? No? We'll see about this. He has played more at his club but it's not fixed. I think it can be a great stimulus to return to a place like this, but they are doubts. clear. We will see it during the World Cup"

The full squad is:

GOALKEEPERS: Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez, David Raya

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, César Azpilicueta, Eric García, Hugo Guillamón, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gayá

MIDFIELDERS: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

FORWARDS: Ferran Torres, Pablo Sarabia, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Nico Williams, Ansu Fati, Dani Olmo