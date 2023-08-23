Spain government demands 'transparent and urgent' Rubiales investigation

Sports

AFP
23 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:05 pm

Related News

Spain government demands 'transparent and urgent' Rubiales investigation

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief has been heavily criticised for planting a kiss on the lips of Spain player Jenni Hermoso following her team's triumph in the final against England in Sydney on Sunday.

AFP
23 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:05 pm
Luis Rubiales. Photo: Reuters
Luis Rubiales. Photo: Reuters

The Spanish government on Wednesday demanded transparency and urgent action from the country's football federation against president Luis Rubiales over his kiss on the lips of a Women's World Cup player.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief has been heavily criticised for planting a kiss on the lips of Spain player Jenni Hermoso following her team's triumph in the final against England in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologising but the criticism of his behaviour has not abated.

The RFEF on Tuesday called an emergency meeting for Friday and activated an internal investigation into the incident, amid mounting pressure to take action against Rubiales.

Victor Francos, Spain's secretary of sport and president of the country's sports council (CSD), said the council would take action if the RFEF did not -- they can raise the case to Spain's Administrative Court for Sports.

"I imagine that what the responsible people will do is talk to the two parties involved and issue a report," Francos told radio station Cadena Ser.

"I have personally told the federation this report has to be transparent and urgent, because, if it is not, obviously we are obliged to take the corresponding additional measures."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that Rubiales' apology for the kiss was insufficent.

"The government has said what it has said -- it is an unacceptable act, more steps (are happening) and we will use our instruments to prove transparency in the process and the corresponding resolution, if the time comes," added Francos.

Rubiales has come under fire across the world and at home in Spain, with some Spanish clubs calling for him to step down.

"What Rubiales has to do is resign, his behaviour has been deplorable," said Getafe's president Angel Torres on Wednesday.

"He cannot continue for a minute more as president of the federation," he added/

American forward Megan Rapinoe, the world's highest-profile women's player, was similarly scathing in an interview with The Atlantic on Tuesday.

"What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy," said Rapinoe.

She referred to Rubiales' behaviour at the final as portraying "a deep level of misogyny and sexism".

"He has harassed and, without any doubt, assaulted a woman," Yolanda Diaz, Second Deputy Prime Minister and leader of political party Sumar, said on Tuesday, adding that Rubiales should resign.

"The (sports council) must act so that machismo does not go unpunished," added Diaz on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, adding that Sumar had reported Rubiales to the body.

Football

Luis Rubiales / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19