Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Virender Sehwag over controversial 'chucking' remark

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Virender Sehwag over controversial 'chucking' remark

Sehwag, who sticks to his no-holds-barred approach when it comes to expressing his views on any topic, claimed the speedster 'used to jerk his elbow' and 'knew he was chucking too'.

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 07:29 pm
Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Virender Sehwag over controversial &#039;chucking&#039; remark

Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar has responded to Virender Sehwag's bold statement questioning the former pacer's bowling action.

Sehwag, who sticks to his no-holds-barred approach when it comes to expressing his views on any topic, claimed the speedster 'used to jerk his elbow' and 'knew he was chucking too'.

Sehwag compared Shoaib to Brett Lee, saying he was able to read the Australian because his 'hand came down straight.' The former India opener, however, was not able to read Akhtar's delivery as he 'could never guess where the hand and ball would come from'.

In response to Sehwag's big statement, Akhtar asked the Indian to refrain from passing such comments when social media is on the rise. Akhtar, who kept the speed guns busy during his playing days, also underlined the political tensions between India and Pakistan, adding he doesn't want to put forth any remark which would undermine the relationship even further.

"I would request Sehwag to not pass such comments. If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he is entitled to his opinion. My statement to Sehwag will be a bit different. I feel he was one of the greatest match-winners India has ever produced. He was a team man and among the greatest openers to have ever played for India. At the moment, I am at that stage and age where I'm careful while dishing out my opinions. I don't want to pass a comment or insult any player who has played on the national level," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

"I haven't seen the interview. Sehwag is a close friend but I don't know if he has commented jokingly or if he is being serious."

"Cricketers should make sure their statements don't disturb the harmony between India and Pakistan. If there's a scope for improvement in relations between the two countries, I should be able to play that bridge. I request Sehwag to be mindful while making such statements in the age of social media," Akhtar further added.

While Sehwag questioned Akhtar's bowling action, he praised the fast bowler and pointed out his unpredictability.

"Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Sehwag said on the third episode of 'Home of Heroes' on Sports 18. "Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."

"I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker," added Sehwag.

Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar / Virender Sehwag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

3h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

3h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

5h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

8h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

9h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire