Sehwag slams Shakib again: ‘He is failing to use his experience’

Virender Sehwag once again ripped into Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan after yet another below-par performance from the all-rounder in their 50-run defeat against India in a Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib conceded 37 runs in his three overs and scored just 11 off seven balls with the bat.

Shakib walked out to bat in the 12th over when Bangladesh needed 121 runs off 8.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The required run rate was hovering around 15 runs per over when Shakib joined captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. He didn't have many options but to go for big hits. He nailed a six off Kuldeep Yadav but failed to repeat the shot and fell into the trap.

Sehwag criticised Shakib for not being responsible and not trying to accompany Shanto and make a match out of it.

"[You got to] stay in the crease with the other batter and try to make a match out of it. You scored 11 off seven and got out. I don't understand it. He has a lot of experience but isn't using it. Or does he not care? You hit one six but you cannot hit every ball for six. That's why I said earlier that he should make way for a younger player," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag, after the South Africa-Bangladesh game slammed Shakib saying he should retire from T20Is.

Shakib responded in style by scoring a match-winning fifty but other than that knock, he has been a pale shadow of himself throughout the T20 World Cup.