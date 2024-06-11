Shakib should feel ashamed and retire from T20Is: Sehwag

Virender Sehwag criticised Shakib Al Hasan for his poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, suggesting he retires from the format.

Shakib's struggles continued against South Africa as he was caught off Anrich Nortje's bowling. He bowled only one over in the match.

Sehwag slammed Shakib for his shot selection, stating he should have prioritised stability over risky strokes.

"I felt it in the last World Cup that he should no longer be picked in T20s," Sehwag said in a Cricbuzz show on Monday.

"According to me, he is past his time. Maybe he was brought in because of his experience, but he didn't show his experience. He should have stuck around, spent some time on that wicket."

"You are not Matthew Hayden or Gilchrist who can just swing for it against short balls, you are a Bangladeshi player. Play according to your ability. Hooks and pulls are not your shots, play your shots and at least stay at the wicket," he added.

"You are such an experienced player, you have been captain before, but your stats are such. You should feel ashamed of yourself and just declare that you are retiring from the T20 format," Sehwag further said.

Shakib's batting performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup was disappointing as well. He scored only 44 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 95.65.