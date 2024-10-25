Sharapova, Bryan brothers elected into Hall of Fame

Five-time singles Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and American twins Bob and Mike Bryan, who formed the most successful doubles team in history, were named to the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, organisers said on Thursday.

Sharapova, one of only 10 women to achieve a career Grand Slam in singles, became the first Russian woman to reach the world number one ranking in 2005. She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

"Incredibly grateful to receive this honor," Sharapova, 37, wrote on X. "A big thank you to The Hall of the Fame, and to all the voters.

"Most importantly, this recognition is such a beautiful reminder of the deep appreciation I have for my fans. Each one of you made me reach for the stars and look at what we have achieved together."

Renowned for her never-say-die approach to the sport despite regularly being hampered by shoulder problems, Sharapova was one of the game's most recognisable players but her image took a hit after the announcement in 2016 that she had failed a drug test.

Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the Australian Open in 2016 and was banned by the International Tennis Federation for two years before an appeal led to her suspension being reduced to 15 months.

She returned to competition in 2017 and retired in February 2020, ending a career in which she won almost $40 million in prize money, became one of the highest paid sportswomen in the world and one of the most recognisable athletes.

Just seeing, I've been watching LeBron since he was like young, young, and now to see him build Ronnie up and now I'm like made him to the man that he is and it's like, it's just historic to me.00:2900:58

The Bryans won 16 Grand Slam men's doubles titles together and were the world's top-ranked team for a record 438 weeks.

The Californian pair won a professional era record 119 titles together, including 16 Grand Slams, 39 ATP Masters 1000s and the ATP Finals title four times.

The Bryans also won Olympic gold at London 2012 and were part of the U.S. Davis Cup-winning team in 2007.

"Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world," Hall of Fame President and former world number one Kim Clijsters said in a news release.