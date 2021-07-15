Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin passes away at 94

15 July, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 02:07 pm

Shirley Fry won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1951, when she beat her friend and doubles partner Doris Hart.

Hindustan Times
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin, who won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam, has died at 94.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee. She lived in Naples.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1951, when she beat her friend and doubles partner Doris Hart.

She came out of retirement at age 28 in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup. She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957, before retiring for good.

Fry also won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles. From 1946 to 1956, she finished the year ranked in the top 10 nine times.

Fry grew up in Akron, Ohio, and in 1941, at age 14, she made the first of 16 consecutive appearances at the U.S. National Championships. She's one of 10 women to win singles titles at all four major championships.

Following retirement from tennis, she married and had four children.

