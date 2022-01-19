Sania Mirza to retire after ongoing season

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 04:30 pm

Sania Mirza to retire after ongoing season

“I’ve decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," Mirza said during the post-match press conference.

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Sania Mirza to retire after ongoing season

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza confirmed her retirement plans following a first-round exit in women's doubles at the Australian Open. 

"I've decided this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," Mirza said during the post-match press conference.

Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia defeated Mirza and Kichenok 6-4, 7-6 in the opening round to march ahead in the ongoing Grand Slam.

Mirza made her senior debut in 2003 and holds the record for the highest-ranked women's singles player from India (no.27). She had retired from singles in 2013 and registered notable victories against renowned players like Martina Hingis, Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Dinara Safina, among others during her 10-year career.

While injury issues shortened her singles stint, Mirza specialised in doubles and went on to secure wins in Wimbledon and US Open (both in 2015), as well as the Australian Open (2016) in women's doubles alongside Hingis. She also won three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, making her one of the most decorated players in Indian tennis history.

"There's a few reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," Mirza further said in the press conference as he confirmed her decision to retire.

A former world no.1 in doubles, Mirza is also one of the only two women tennis players from India to win a WTA title.

Others

Sania Mirza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

4h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

6h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

6h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

2h | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

23h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

23h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’