Watch: Sania Mirza left teary-eyed during her Australian Open farewell speech

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 12:56 pm

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The stage was set for a fairytale ending for Sania Mirza's Grand Slam career.

Having entered the Australian Open as an unseeded pair alongside Rohan Bopanna, in what was termed as the 'Last Dance', the Indian pair fought their way through to the final but failed to have their hands on the elusive mixed doubles trophy as they lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the summit clash at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

But more than the loss, it was the goodbye that left Sania teary-eyed during her emotional farewell speech after the match.

If all had gone according to what she had planned last year at Melbourne Park, Sania should have been sitting at home watching the final.

But an injury in August had changed her plan before she announced earlier this month that she would end her career at the WTA 1000 Dubai event in February making the 2023 Australian Open her final Grand Slam event.

And in many ways, it does seem to be the most fitting venue for Sania to say goodbye to her impressive Grand Slam career.

It was at Melbourne Park that Sania had begun her major career, against the legendary Serena Williams, in 2005.

And it was at the Rod Laver Arena, four years later, where she won her first Grand Slam trophy, alongside Mahesh Bhupathi.

"If I cry, these are happy tears. I don't want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani who have deserved this. I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments but my career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena as an 18-year-old. I have had the privilege of coming back here again and again and win tournaments here and play some great finals here. Rod Laver Arena has been really special life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my last Grand Slam," said Sania, who finished her career with six majors, which includes three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies.

"Like Rohan said, he was my first ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals. It wasn't a same arena like this one. But that was 22 years ago. And I couldn't think of a better partner, he is one of my best friends and best partner to finish my career with. Obviously we couldn't get over the line but there is no better person for me to finish my Grand Slam career with. Thank you, Rohan," she added.

Sania will play her final WTA event in Dubai Championships which will begin from February 19 onwards.

 

Sania Mirza / Australian Open

