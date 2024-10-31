SAFF champions arrive home

Sports

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 04:02 pm

An open-top bus has already arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 04:02 pm

The Bangladesh women's football team returned home today (31 October) after scripting victory for the second time in a row.

On Wednesday, at Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium, Sabina, Rituparna, Tohura, and their teammates defeated Nepal to win the SAFF Championship title. 

An open-top bus has already arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Photo: Sabina Khatun/Facebook
Photo: Sabina Khatun/Facebook

In 2022, the Bangladeshi women savoured their first SAFF victory at the same venue, defeating Nepal. 

Back then, the team was also escorted from the airport to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) headquarters in an open-top bus, though it was not initially planned. 

An open top bus awaiting the champtions. Photo: TBS
An open top bus awaiting the champtions. Photo: TBS

The bus was arranged following a Facebook post by midfielder Sanjida Akter about the open-top bus celebration. This time, too, the women's football team reminded officials of the event.

The Bangladeshi team, crowned champions of South Asia, landed in Dhaka at 2:15 pm.

A press conference is expected to be held soon. 

