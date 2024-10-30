Back to back champions! Bangladeh retain women's SAFF title

Bangladesh has once again asserted its dominance in the SAFF Women's Championship final. This time, the prey was once again Nepal. Bangladesh won the final with a score of 2–1. It all began with a goal from Monika Chakma. Nepal equalised shortly after, but in the closing moments, Rituporna secured the title for Sabina and her team with a brilliant goal.

In the second minute, a chance arose for Tahura due to a mistake by the Nepali goalkeeper. However, Tahura's shot hit the side post and missed the goal by a whisker. Bangladesh failed to score. Bangladesh created threats repeatedly from the left flank. Both teams tried to launch attacks in the first half to secure a goal. Nepal responded well to Bangladesh's assaults, showing remarkable strength in their defence. They also performed well in pressing.

From the outset of the second half, the battle intensified with attacks and counter-attacks. Both teams aimed to break through the opponent's defence, although the initial attempts did not yield results. In the 52nd minute, Bangladesh took the lead with a brilliant attack that pierced through Nepal's defence, thanks to Monika Chakma.

However, just three minutes after falling behind, Nepal equalised. Prity Rai, who was playing excellently, delivered an outstanding through pass, which was converted into a goal by Nepali forward Amisha. In the 60th minute, Bangladesh had an opportunity from a corner, but despite coming close, Sabina Khatun's team failed to find the net.

In the 67th minute, Maria Manda took a spectacular shot from outside the box, but it was brilliantly saved by Nepal's goalkeeper, Anjila. Bangladesh narrowly missed scoring. The team failed to create opportunities from corners. In the 71st minute, Nepal nearly scored on a counter-attack but were unable to find the goal.

In the final 15 minutes, as the match approached the climax, both teams attempted to attack while being somewhat cautious. Neither team wanted to concede a goal in the closing moments. In the 76th minute, Nepal orchestrated a wonderful attack, but it wasn't enough to score. Shortly after, Bangladesh squandered an opportunity as well. However, in the 81st minute, Bangladesh took the lead again with a superb goal from Rituporna Chakma, who outwitted the Nepali goalkeeper with an exceptional shot from the left flank. This goal ignited celebrations in Bangladesh as they secured the title.