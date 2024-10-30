CA Yunus congratulates Bangladesh women for winning SAFF title

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (30 October) congratulated the Bangladesh national women's football team for clinching the title of the SAFF championship in Nepal.

Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal by 2-1 goals to retain the title.

"Great achievement of our women football team," Prof Yunus said in a statement.

"I am proud of you. The whole nation is proud of you. Congratulations to all the players who brought us this glory," he said.

