Real joy to watch Litton Das bat, says Charles

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 11:47 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Johnson Charles overcame a slow start and eventually played a match-winning 79* off 52 balls, helping Comilla Victorians clinch their fourth BPL title. Chasing 176 against Sylhet Strikers, the platform was set up by their opener Litton Das who hit a stroke-filled half-century. 

Litton added a steady 70 off 9.3 overs with Charles. En route to his 55 off 39, the right-hander hit seven fours and a six. His innings helped Comilla stay on track and didn't let the required run rate go out of reach.

Charles was 39* off 39 at one stage but made up for the slow start by smashing a lot of boundaries in subsequent deliveries. 

Charles said he enjoyed batting with Litton and called the latter a "classic player".

"I enjoyed it, honestly I thought it was a good pitch. It was a 200 pitch but they only got 175 so I thought if we take it to the last over, we will win. Once you stick to your plans, you do well."

"I am glad that I could take my team over the line and win it for the Comilla Victorians. Litton has been superb, he is such a joy to watch, he is a classic player," he added.

