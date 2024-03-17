Litton fails with the bat in DPL after being axed from ODI squad

Sports

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 02:28 pm

Litton fails with the bat in DPL after being axed from ODI squad

Photo: Abahani Ltd
Photo: Abahani Ltd

A day after he was dropped from Bangladesh's squad for the third ODI, Litton Das got out cheaply while batting at number three in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024.

Litton made an appearance for Abahani Ltd against Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP-3 in Savar on Sunday. Mohammad Naim and Sabbir Hossain opened the innings while Litton was slotted at number three.

While chasing a smallish target of 170, he made just five runs off 19 deliveries and got out bowled to left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny.

Litton, who registered two consecutive ducks in the ongoing Sri Lanka ODI series, was excluded from the squad. Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said Litton's "inconsistency with the new ball" was behind that decision. 

Although he has been in decent touch in T20 cricket, Litton's recent ODI form has been quite alarming as he has gone 10 innings without a half-century in the 50-over format. 

