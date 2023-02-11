Rape-accused Lamichhane back in Nepal squad

Sports

AFP
11 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

Rape-accused Lamichhane back in Nepal squad

The Cricket Association of Nepal revealed the 22-year-old's inclusion on the squad for the February 14-21 home series against Namibia and Scotland in a post on its official Twitter account.

AFP
11 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:00 pm
Rape-accused Lamichhane back in Nepal squad

Star Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who is free on bail while facing rape charges, will take the pitch at the upcoming World Cup League 2 tri-series, Cricket Nepal has announced.

Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August.

The Cricket Association of Nepal revealed the 22-year-old's inclusion on the squad for the February 14-21 home series against Namibia and Scotland in a post on its official Twitter account.

The decision was widely expected after the body lifted the star spin-bowler's suspension earlier this month.

"The board had taken disciplinary action against him and suspended him. The new decision to lift the suspension will allow him to play games," Cricket Association of Nepal president Chatur Bahadur Chand told AFP on February 1.

A day earlier, Nepal's attorney general had appealed the decision to free Lamichhane on a bond of two million rupees ($15,400). He had been in custody since his October 6 arrest at Kathmandu airport.

"We have asked the Supreme Court to overturn the high court's decision to release him on bail," Sanjiv Raj Regmi, a spokesman at the Office of the Attorney General, told AFP at the time.

"An accused of any criminal offence that could lead to the prison term of more than three years must stay in custody."

Lamichhane had been a poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018.

His big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the money-spinning Indian Premier League in 2018, and he has since been Nepal's most sought-after cricketer.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against him in September while he was away playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

Lamichhane, who has maintained his innocence, was suspended as Nepal's cricket captain after the arrest warrant was issued

Cricket

Sandeep Lamichhane / Nepal Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

29m | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

6h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

6h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

2h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

2h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

3h | TBS Markets
Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday