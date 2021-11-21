TBS beats Ekushey TV with 3-0 at Pran-DRU Football Tournament

The Business Standard team has defeated Ekushey TV team with 3-0 at the Pran-DRU Football Tournament-2021 today.

The match was held at the capital's Shahid (Captain) M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium at 12:30 pm.

TBS staff correspondent Mir Mohammad Jasim received the Man of the Match award for his hat-trick.

TBS team members are: Jasim Uddin, Riyad Hossain, Jahidul Islam, Mir Mohammad Jasim, Rafiqul Islam, Eyamin Sajid, Shawkat Hossain Palash.

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) with Pran-RFL Group as a sponsor launched the 'Pran-DRU Football Tournament-2021' from today, 21 November.

DRU President Mursalin Nomani said Pran-DRU football tournament is being held with the participation of 50 teams. There are 30 dailies, 17 television and three online news portals participating.