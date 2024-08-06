Mateta's Double Sends France to Olympic Final After Extra-Time Victory Over Egypt

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice, leading France to a 3-1 comeback victory against 10-man Egypt after extra time, securing a spot in the final of the men's Olympic football competition.

This result ensures that Thierry Henry's team will win their first medal in 40 years when they face Spain at the Parc des Princes on Friday at 17:00 BST.

Mateta, 27, scored a late equalizer from Michael Olise's pass to level the match after Mahmoud Saber had initially put Egypt ahead with a close-range strike in Lyon.

Crystal Palace forward Mateta then headed France into the lead nine minutes into extra time, following the dismissal of Omar Fayed, who received a second yellow card.

Fayed's first booking came in second-half stoppage time for protesting a French penalty appeal, which was not awarded after a VAR review.

Olise sealed the win for France, while Egypt will now compete against Morocco in the bronze-medal match in Nantes on Thursday at 16:00.