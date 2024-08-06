Spain Secures Olympic Final Spot with Comeback Win Over Morocco

Spain will face France in the final of the men's Olympic football competition following a 2-1 comeback win over Morocco.

The 2020 silver medalists trailed in the first half of the semi-final after tournament top scorer Soufiane Rahimi converted a penalty for his sixth goal of the Games.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez equalised midway through the second half in Marseille, capitalising on a loose ball in the penalty area.

Substitute Juanlu Sanchez secured the victory with a decisive goal five minutes from time, ensuring Spain's place in Friday's final in Paris, where they will meet Thierry Henry's France at 20:00 BST.

France advanced to the final by defeating Egypt 3-1 after extra time in the other semi-final.

Morocco will play Egypt in the bronze medal match in Nantes on Thursday.