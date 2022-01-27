Powell century powers West Indies to win over England in third T20

Sports

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 01:47 pm

Related News

Powell century powers West Indies to win over England in third T20

After losing the second match by one run, the hosts posted a challenging 224-5 in 20 overs with Powell's 53-ball knock including 10 sixes and four boundaries.

Reuters
27 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 01:47 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

A blistering 107 from Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran's half-century helped West Indies secure a 20-run victory over England in Bridgetown on Wednesday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20 International series.

After losing the second match by one run, the hosts posted a challenging 224-5 in 20 overs with Powell's 53-ball knock including 10 sixes and four boundaries.

He combined well with Pooran, who scored 70 from 43 balls, as the pair put on 122 runs for the third wicket after England won the toss and opted to field.

England, who were without injured skipper Eoin Morgan and handed debuts to three players, managed 204-9 in 20 overs, including a battling 73 by Tom Banton and 57 by Phil Salt lower down the order in his first T20 international game.

West Indies paceman Romario Shepherd took 3-59 while skipper Kieron Pollard claimed two wickets to seal the win.

"Kudos to Rovman. He came in and took his chance," Pollard said. "We had a good discussion about our batting and what we wanted to do. It was a complete game, I'm happy for the guys.

"The challenge is coming back again, we want to replicate that performance."

England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali said the side had missed Morgan's influence but looked forward to the final two matches on Saturday and Sunday.

"A fantastic partnership took the game away from us but proud of the way the boys batted at the end," Moeen said. "We've got guys putting their hands up ... We're confident in our side and we said from the start it would be a brilliant series."

Cricket

Rovman Powell / West Indies vs England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanjim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

6h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

7h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

23h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka