West Indies name squads for T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh, Rovman elevated to T20I vice-captaincy

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 12:33 am

Rovman Powell has been announced as the new vice captain for the T20Is while left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy returns after recovering from injuries. There are also recalls for experienced wicket-keeper batter Devon Thomas and allrounders Keemo Paul.

Cricket West Indies' (CWI) selection panel today announced the West Indies Men's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I International Series and the three-match One-Day International Series against Bangladesh.

Rovman Powell has been announced as the new Vice Captain for the T20Is while left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy returns after recovering from injuries. There are also recalls for experienced wicket-keeper batter Devon Thomas and allrounders Keemo Paul. In the ODI Series squad, there is a call up for left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said, "We know Rovman's history. He has captained the West Indies before and is also the captain of his CPL franchise. Our role is to look at future leaders as well and we have identified a few, including himself, who we will be putting programmes around to ensure we keep them involved in that aspect of cricket."

The T20I Series opens with back-to-back matches on Saturday, 2 July and Sunday, 3 July at the Windsor Park in Dominica. The series will end with the third and final match on Tuesday, 7 July at the Guyana National Stadium. The ODI Series will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on Friday, 10 July, Monday 13 July and Thursday, 16 July.

T20I squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserve: Dominic Drakes

ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

Reserve: Romario Shepherd

