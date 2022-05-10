‘Had no extra clothes when I landed in Mumbai. Spent 2-3 days in just a towel’: DC batter recalls start of IPL journey

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:26 pm

Related News

‘Had no extra clothes when I landed in Mumbai. Spent 2-3 days in just a towel’: DC batter recalls start of IPL journey

In Powell's words Delhi ‘feels like home’ but his journey with the Rishabh Pant-led side did not start on an ideal note.

Hindustan Times
10 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 02:26 pm
‘Had no extra clothes when I landed in Mumbai. Spent 2-3 days in just a towel’: DC batter recalls start of IPL journey

Rovman Powell hasn't let Delhi Capitals fans feel the absence of Shimron Hetmyer in the Indian Premier League. The hard-hitting West Indies right-hander, who has bought for ₹2.8 crores by DC in the mega auction earlier this year, has been doing a stellar job at the middle-order, playing crucial knocks at a brisk pace for DC in IPL 2022.

In Powell's words Delhi 'feels like home' but his journey with the Rishabh Pant-led side did not start on an ideal note.

Sharing an anecdote about his hilarious start to his journey with the Delhi franchise, Powell said he had to spend about 2-3 days 'in a towel' after landing in Mumbai. "When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags. The only thing I had with me was my hand baggage when I left the airport. I didn't have any extra clothes with me so I spent 2-3 days in a towel in my hotel room," Powell said Delhi Capitals podcast.

The right-hander who has scored 205 runs for DC this year at a mighty impressive strike rate of 161, said the Delhi-based franchise has 'accepted' his style of batting.

"Coming all the way from the Caribbean, it was very important for me to come here and feel at home. And the Delhi Capitals have accepted me as a part of their family and I feel at home here. Being comfortable in an environment can help you put up your best performances. And I realized that everyone in the team is behind you whether you have a good day or not and that is very important," Powell added.

Powell also spoke about the Delhi Capitals Captain: "Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean because he's a good player. Whenever we play against him (in international cricket), we have meetings about how to curtail his cricketing prowess and how to keep him quiet. And after I was acquired by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh told me that he is excited to have me as a part of the team and will give me a role that I would like. And he has stuck to his word."

The hard-hitting batter also expressed that he is utilizing cricket as a means to take his family out of poverty, "I come from a small village (in Jamaica) where farming is the primary income earner for the majority of the families. But from my childhood days, I had a dream that I will take my family out of poverty through cricket and education. Cricket has been going well, thanks to the grace of God. Before I became a professional cricketer, I was going to become a soldier. If cricket didn't work out then I would have been a soldier."

Cricket

Rovman Powell / IPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

4h | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

5h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

17h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021