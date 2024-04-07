Mustafizur back in Chennai, expected to play tomorrow

Sports

BSS
07 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

Mustafizur back in Chennai, expected to play tomorrow

Mustafizur was the part of CSK in the first three matches and took seven wickets so far to occupy the second spot. Chennai played the last game without him and lost the game.

BSS
07 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:32 pm
Photo: Chennai Super Kings
Photo: Chennai Super Kings

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman returned to Chennai to join his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today after completing his visa procedure.
 
Mustafizur came back to Bangladesh from IPL on April 2 as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) called him to complete the visa process for the USA where the T20 World Cup will be held alongside West Indies in June.
 
Mustafizur was the part of CSK in the first three matches and took seven wickets so far to occupy the second spot. Chennai played the last game without him and lost the game.

However, CSK will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow and Mustafizur is expected to be available for the selection.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / Chennai Super Kings / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

10h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

10h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

9h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

1h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

6h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

8h | Videos
Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos