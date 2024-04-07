Mustafizur back in Chennai, expected to play tomorrow

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman returned to Chennai to join his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today after completing his visa procedure.



Mustafizur came back to Bangladesh from IPL on April 2 as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) called him to complete the visa process for the USA where the T20 World Cup will be held alongside West Indies in June.



Mustafizur was the part of CSK in the first three matches and took seven wickets so far to occupy the second spot. Chennai played the last game without him and lost the game.

However, CSK will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow and Mustafizur is expected to be available for the selection.