Shakib, Shanto credit bowlers for 25-run victory against Netherlands

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan credited the bowlers, especially how Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman bowled at the death, for the Tigers' 25-run victory against the Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown and put one foot in the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib, who was adjudged the player of the match for his first half-century since October 2022, said Rishad and Mustafiz took the game away from the Dutch while he believed 159 was not a winning total for Bangladesh.

Rishad, after conceding 14 runs in his first over, came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. His double-wicket 15th over basically took the game away from the Dutch who were cruising well till that point.

"I won't say it was a winning total (159/5), but it was a challenging total. Bowlers chipped in perfectly, especially the Fizz (Mustafiz) and Rishad. Those two bowlers took the game away from Netherlands," Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

"160 in a World Cup game is always tricky and that proved. They had their moments, at the 12th over, they were 80 or 90 for three. Ten runs an over in this wicket, wind going one way, it wasn't easy for us to restrict them. Credit should go to all the bowlers the way they bowled, they held their nerves."

Shakib was happy with the way he contributed with the bat after a poor run of form. His 64 from 46 was crucial behind Bangladesh putting up a decent total on the board.

"Happy with the way I contributed with the bat. It wasn't an easy wicket at the start of the innings. We held our nerves, and put on a decent total," Shakib further said.

Skipper Shanto too was happy with the way the bowlers bowled to defend the total.

"Boys showed a lot of character. It was a very important match for us and everyone was calm on the field," Shanto said.

"We all know how capable Mustafizur is. Rishad bowled well under pressure. I think all the bowlers did a good job," he added.

Shanto also applauded the batters for the job they did.

"Very hard for the batters but they did a great job. Very good outfield and the pitch also looked good. There was some uneven bounce with the new ball but that can happen."