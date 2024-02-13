Moeen records BPL hat-trick after quickfire fifty

Sports

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 05:19 pm

Playing his first match in the ongoing tournament, Moeen notched up his 33rd fifty-plus score and then picked up a four-wicket haul including a hat-trick to demolish Chattogram.

Photo: Comilla Victorians
England all-rounder Moeen Ali, playing for Comilla Victorians, registered a hat-trick after smashing a glorious half-century against hosts Chattogram Challengers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. 

Playing his first match in the ongoing tournament, Moeen notched up his 33rd fifty-plus score and then picked up a four-wicket haul including a hat-trick to demolish Chattogram. 

It was the 8th hat-trick in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). 

