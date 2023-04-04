Moeen happy to be Dhoni's selective spin weapon

Sports

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:38 am

Related News

Moeen happy to be Dhoni's selective spin weapon

The 35-year-old did not bowl against champions Gujarat Titans, who won by five wickets, in their tournament opener but claimed 4-26 against Lucknow as Chennai secured a 12-run win in a high-scoring contest where both sides breached 200.

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:38 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Moeen Ali said he has no issues with his spin being used sparingly by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder helped his team to victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The 35-year-old did not bowl against champions Gujarat Titans, who won by five wickets, in their tournament opener but claimed 4-26 against Lucknow as Chennai secured a 12-run win in a high-scoring contest where both sides breached 200.

Dhoni astutely marshalled his spin resources with Moeen and Mitchell Santner sharing five wickets between them and conceding 47 runs in their eight combined overs to tilt the game in Chennai's favour.

"I tried to bowl like I do in test cricket and just spin it as hard as I can," the England player said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

"They have big hitters so you don't want to get it up there against these guys but we had a good (bowling) partnership so it was nice to get the win."

With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also in the squad, Chennai boast a formidable spin attack and Moeen was confident Dhoni would get the best out of them.

"MS knows what he's doing. The great thing about bowling under MS is he knows when to bowl players," Moeen said.

"I'm not going to bowl all the time with Jadeja in there. I think it's going to take partnerships and individuals to stand up and win games."

England test captain Ben Stokes, who is managing a knee injury and did not bowl against Gujarat, sent down one over conceding 18 runs.

The Chennai bowlers conceded three no balls and 13 wides against Lucknow and Dhoni said they had to cut down on the extra deliveries.

"Or they'll have to play under a new captain," the former India skipper added.

 

Cricket

Moeen Ali / Chennai Super Kings / MS Dhoni / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

39m | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana and the Diwan-i-Am. Illustration: Augustin Anjan Byapari

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

2h | Habitat
Illustration: Bloomberg

Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

19m | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

24m | TBS Stories
Football coaches are getting fired

Football coaches are getting fired

24m | TBS SPORTS
Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

29m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka