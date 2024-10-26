Dhoni drops hint about IPL 2025 return, details fitness approach

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted at continuing his journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2025 season.

The 43-year-old icon recently shared his thoughts on the game and his future plans during a promotional event for the software brand Rigi. Despite the constant speculation about his retirement, Dhoni seems to have no intention of slowing down just yet.

Speaking about his passion for the sport, the World Cup-winning captain said, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket just like a game. That's what I want to do." Dhoni aims to savour the sport in the coming years, stating, "It's not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

Dhoni's remarks suggest that the IPL remains very much on his radar. The former CSK captain, who has been the face of the franchise for over a decade, shared his plan to maintain his fitness for the IPL seasons ahead. "I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time, chill a bit," Dhoni said.

Dhoni's approach to training is unconventional yet effective. He revealed that he follows a stop-start routine, where he trains for 15-20 days and then takes time off for an equal period. This flexible approach allows him to enjoy his favourite foods when he's off training but ensures he follows a strict regimen when it's time to get back into form. "I train for 15-20 days and then take off for the same number of days. I enjoy the food I like when I am not training, but when I get into training mode, I follow a good diet."

With Dhoni's contract option allowing CSK to retain him for INR 4 crore, it seems likely that fans will continue to witness the legendary cricketer on the IPL stage. The excitement surrounding his potential return is already building, with stadiums filling up each time Dhoni takes to the field.

Dhoni was impressive in the last season of the IPL, primarily batting in the final overs. He scored 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54, hitting 14 fours and 13 sixes.

As teams prepare their retention lists, due by 31 October, the question of whether MS Dhoni will make another IPL appearance is on everyone's mind. Judging by his recent comments, the CSK skipper isn't done just yet. Dhoni's potential return could see him involved throughout the entire three-year cycle following the mega auction.

Reflecting on his career and future, Dhoni said, "I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. In our childhood, we used to go out to play at 4 pm and enjoy the game. But when you play professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket just like a game. That's what I want to do."

With a rule allowing players retired in or before 2019 to be picked as uncapped players, Dhoni not being retained by CSK would be shocking. As an uncapped player, the Chennai-based franchise can retain the 43-year-old for INR 4 crore.

Dhoni's commitment to staying fit and his love for cricket suggest that he is far from ready to retire. Fans and analysts alike eagerly await confirmation of his participation in IPL 2025, hoping to see more of Dhoni's legendary performances on the cricket field.