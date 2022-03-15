Medvedev smashes racquet again; Monfils mocks him by using towel to wipe broken pieces

Gael Monfils is known to be an entertainer and the French tennis star gave a glimpse of why he has gained that reputation at during his stunning 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win against US Open champion Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells. It was a result that cost Medvedev his World No.1 ranking.

Medvedev was outplayed by Monfils in the second set and vented his frustration by smashing his racquet on the court. Monfils ended up winning the first game after which the players changed sides. The 35-year-old then pretended to clean up the side of the court with his towel.

Medvedev lost his world number one ranking after the stunning loss on Monday, while fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated by American Jenson Brooksby.

Monfils let out a roar as he secured the upset on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd with a backhand winner to set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

"I'm quite happy right now - I'm in my zone," Monfils said. "I moved quite good and then I changed the speed quite a lot."

It was the first time in 13 years that the 35-year-old Monfils beat the number-one ranked player in the world.

Twenty-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will return to the top of the world rankings when they are updated next Monday.