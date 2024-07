Medvedev stuns top-ranked Sinner to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev beat world number one Jannik Sinner in five sets on Tuesday to reach a second successive Wimbledon semi-final, subduing the gallant challenge of the Italian, who suffered a worrying mid-match health scare.

The fifth-ranked Medvedev triumphed 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3 to avenge his Australian Open final defeat to Sinner in January.