Medvedev through to third round as Kecmanovic retires injured

Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Daniil Medvedev cantered into the French Open third round when his Serbian opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired due to injury on Thursday.

World number 57 Kecmanovic called on the trainer when he was trailing 6-1 5-0 on court Suzanne Lenglen on another humid, grey day in Paris.

Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, will next face either Argentina's Mariano Navone or Czech Tomas Machac.

