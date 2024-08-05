Mashrafe’s house in Narail set on fire

Mashrafe Mortaza's house in Narail was set on fire by miscreants after news broke that Sheikh Hasina had fled the country on Monday.

They first broke into his house and did damage to the interior before setting it ablaze.

Mashrafe, who was serving as the national whip of parliament.

One of Mashrafe's close friends told The Business Standard on Monday: "Mashrafe's house has been broken into and destroyed. Then it was set on fire. There is nothing more I am in a state to say at the moment."

Apart from Mashrafe, the Narail District Awami League President Subas Chandra Bose, General Secretary Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, and district Awami League offices were also set on fire by the angry crowd.