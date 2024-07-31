Shakib and Mashrafe bear brunt of fan wrath after staying silent on quota movement, murders

Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Morataza's silence on social media regarding the ongoing quota movement and the deaths of students has not gone down well with their fans and the general public.

Both are now also serving as members of the parliament for the ruling party the Awami League with Shakib an MP for Magura and Mashrafe an MP for Narail and also the national whip.

Perhaps that is a big reason why they have not been able to speak up on the matter while other cricketers have all called for the violence, bloodshed and loss of innocent lives to end.

Shakib, currently playing in the Global T20 Canada tournament was confronted by a fan during his match on Tuesday.

There, the fan questioned whether Shakib had lost his conscience to which Shakib replied "What have you done for your country?"

Eventually, community police had to come in and take Shakib away before things got nastier.

Earlier on Wednesday, videos and images circulated on social media showing fans drawing a clown on top of a Mashrafe sketch and then hitting it with shoes and sandals.

Safe to say, the damage done by not speaking up on the quota movement has done irreparable damage to Shakib and Mashrafe's reputations.