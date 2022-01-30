Mane declared fit for Cup of Nations quarter-final

Sports

Reuters
30 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 02:03 pm

Related News

Mane declared fit for Cup of Nations quarter-final

After scoring the opening goal, the Liverpool star clashed heads with the opposing goalkeeper as Senegal beat the Cape Verde Islands in Tuesday's last-16 clash in Bafoussam and was forced to leave the field, looking groggy and with swelling on the side of his face.

Reuters
30 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 02:03 pm
Mane declared fit for Cup of Nations quarter-final

Sadio Mane has been declared fit for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea in Yaounde on Sunday, his country's football federation said, days after suffering a head knock that saw him taken to hospital.

After scoring the opening goal, the Liverpool star clashed heads with the opposing goalkeeper as Senegal beat the Cape Verde Islands in Tuesday's last-16 clash in Bafoussam and was forced to leave the field, looking groggy and with swelling on the side of his face.

He underwent examinations that showed no trace of concussion, said Senegal's doctor Abdourahmane Fédior.

"All the symptoms he had on the pitch are gone. His condition requires fairly close monitoring. Everything is normal on the X-ray," the doctor said in a statement released by the Senegalese federation.

Mane, The reigning African Footballer of the Year, posted a picture of himself on social media with the caption "recovering".

He is a major part of Senegal's hopes of winning their first continental championship in Cameroon. They were among the pre-tournament favourites but although they have reached the last eight, they have so far looked far from convincing.

Football

sadio mane / afcon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

2h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

4h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

5h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

20h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

22h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP