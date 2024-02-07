Litton on BPL pitches: ‘Will anything change if I make a comment?’

Despite promises from the technical committee, the pitches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have largely remained run-shy. Teams have struggled to make big scores and small totals have been defended. Babar Azam, a few days ago, spoke about improving the quality of pitches.

The match earlier in the day between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers pretty much summed up the state of the BPL. Comilla crawled their way to 149-5 but defended it quite comfortably in the end.

Comilla captain Litton Das, who hit a match-winning 45 off 30, had to face a lot of questions regarding pitches in the post-match press conference which left him irritated at one stage.

"Will the pitches change if I make a comment? Can they provide a 200-run pitch tomorrow if I ask? You have to play according to the situation. You won't get placid wickets all the time in T20s," Litton told reporters.

Litton said the batters here have to accept the reality and try to adapt. "[We should not] blame the pitches which we do every year. Those who can take calculated risks [do well] on these pitches. We could have scored 170 here too. For some reason, we couldn't score in the middle overs."

"We lack the quality of scoring runs in the middle phase, in the national team too. If we make runs in the powerplay, we can't continue that in the middle overs. We are still learning. It's not that we are a good T20I side. We can learn how to score in the middle phase by keep playing the BPL," he said.

Litton pointed out that there has been tough competition in the BPL despite low-scoring games.