Jamie Siddons tests positive for Covid-19

Jamie Siddons, the newly appointed batting coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, has tested positive for Covid-19. Siddons had been having a dry cough for a few days and underwent Covid-19 screening on Friday. The result came out on Saturday which suggested that the Australian tested positive. A source inside the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news.

Siddons arrived in the country on 2 February and as soon as he received the Covid negative certificate, the Australian started turning up at the grounds to take a look at the players. He watched all the matches from the ground in Mirpur.

He went to Sylhet with selectors Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar to watch the BPL matches. The batting coach visited the two grounds in Sylhet as well.

After returning to Dhaka on Friday, Siddons had a close look at the wickets of the academy ground in Mirpur. He also visited the indoor and outdoor of Mirpur as well as the academy building. Siddons was accompanied by the BCB curator Gamini de Silva and grounds manager Abdul Baten.

Meanwhile, days after Siddons' arrival in Bangladesh, Ashwell Prince stepped down from the post of the batting consultant of Bangladesh. After that, the BCB president informed that Siddons would take over as the batting coach of the team.