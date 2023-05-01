I won't be working with the national team anymore: Jamie Siddons

Jamie Siddons has left the post of Bangladesh batting coach to work with Bangladesh A team and Bangladesh Tigers he revealed this through a Facebook post on Monday.

He made it clear that the decision was taken with mutual understanding between him and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)."I'm back in Dhaka after a short break. I won't be working with the National team anymore as I feel my best value to BCB is working with the next generation to ensure the players just outside of the team are being well looked after and are improving each day in preparation for their next opportunity to play for their country," Siddons' post read.

"I love coaching the skills of the game to young players and so the BCB and I have made it happen! The glory is being with the National team and I love that, but most of the skill development, improvement and training takes place in the nets and heat when grinding it out in the nets at Mirpur!.

Looking forward to working with our future players with the A Team and the Tigers!!" he added.

Siddons joined the BCB for a second sting as a batting coach and according to the contract, the Australian coach was supposed to work more with the cricketers outside the national team.

But due to a lack of a batting coach, he had to perform the duties of batting coach in the national team till now.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury explained that there will be no specialist batting coach in the national team setup with Siddons leaving.

He told The Business Standard, "As Siddons had been appointed as the BCB's batting consultant, it was not only exclusive with the national team as batting coach. At first, he was given the task to take care of the national team's batters. But he was always interested to work with young talents in the country. That is why he will be working with the A Team and the Tigers."

"We are not thinking of getting a new batting coach for the national team at the moment. The coaching staff of the national team will continue for the time being. A batting coach has to be hired, we have not been informed of any such demand from the team management. So we are not thinking of hiring a batting coach now. In the future, coaches or consultants will be appointed based on the needs of the team," he added.

In December 2021, BCB president Nazmul Hassan announced that Siddons will be the batting consultant.

Siddons, who served as the head coach of the national team from 2007 to 2011, came to Bangladesh in February last year after Ashwell Prince resigned as batting coach.

In his first stint with the national team, Siddons was credited with making the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim much better batters.