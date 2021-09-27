IM Sankalp Gupta wins Joytu Sheikh Hasina Chess Tournament

IM Sankalp Gupta of India bagged the champion's trophy in the Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Chess Tournament 2021. The 9th and final round of the tournament, organised by the Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) to mark the 75th birth anniversary of the Prime Minister held at Hotel 71 in the city on Monday.

Gupta, who was jointly on top of the table after the eighth round with 6.5 points, has finished being on top with 7 points. His compatriot IM Mitrabha Guha, who was there with Gupta on top, finished in the second position with 6.5 points as he lost his final round match to Iran's GM Mosadeghpour Masoud who also finished with the same points.

Apart from Gupta, four other players finished with 6.5 points. Bangladesh's GM Ziaur Rahman is one of them. Zia beat India's Sanket Chakravarty to enter into the top five in the table.

Three players ended with 6 points, all three being Indian. Bangladesh's GM Enamul Hossain finished with 5.5 points as he drew with India's Koustav Chatterjee.

Total prize money worth $15,000 was awarded to the winners. The champion got $4,000 while the runners-up and third-place finisher received $2,500 and $1,500 respectively. The fourth to eighth place finishers were awarded $1,000 each.

Apart from the main prize money, reserve prize money of $2,000 was given to Bangladesh players.

Total 61 local and international players participated in the tournament. Nine international Grand Masters from India, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Belgium and Iran played while two GMs from Bangladesh also showed their class throughout.

BCF will organise another tournament next month. Shamim said the budget will be more than two crore takas for that.